Nawab Malik's judicial custody extended till April 4 in money laundering probe linked to Dawood Ibrahim

Follow us on Image Source : PTI NCP leader Nawab Malik being taken to court, from the Arthur Raod Jail, in Mumbai, Monday, March 21, 2022.

NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik's judicial custody has been extended till April 4 in a money laundering probe linked to the activities of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and his aides. Malik, also NCP's chief spokesperson, was arrested by the ED on February 23.

Meanwhile, the NCP has decided to distribute the portfolios held by Malik to other ministers of the party. With this decision, Malik will be left with no portfolio in the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

The NCP has, however, decided not to ask Malik to tender resignation as demanded by the opposition BJP.

Malik held ministries of Skills Development and Minority Affairs in the state government. He is also the guardian minister of the Parbhani and the Gondia districts.

The Skills Development ministry will be reassigned to state Health Minister Rajesh Tope and the Minority Affairs department to Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad, respectively. Social Justice minister Dhananjay Munde has been given charge of the Parbhani district. MoS for Power Prajakt Tanpure will be the new guardian minister of the Gondia district.

Latest India News