Two Russian women found dead in separate incidents in North Goa

Both the deceased, Alexandra Djavi, 24 and Ekaterina Titova, 34, were found dead in their respective apartments in North Goa.

Panaji Published on: August 21, 2021 8:44 IST
Two Russian nationals, both women were found dead in North Goa's Siolim village in two separate incidents that took place within a span of 24 hours.

Both the deceased, Alexandra Djavi, 24 and Ekaterina Titova, 34, were found dead in their respective apartments in North Goa. While Djavi was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her rented home late on Thursday night, Titova's body was found in her apartment on Friday.  

Local police stated that the cases are unrelated. They are investigating the matter and further details are awaited. 

(With ANI Inputs)

