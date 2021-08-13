Twitter removes India MD Manish Maheshwari, shifts him to US: Report

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Twitter has removed its India MD Manish Maheshwari.

Twitter India Managing Director Manish Maheshwari has been removed from the post. Maheshwari will now be moving to the US in a new role, reports said. According reports, Manish Maheshwari has now been given responsibility as a Senior Director in the Revenue Strategy and Operations department of the social media giant.

Maheshwari had been in the news ever since he was summoned by the Ghaziabad Police under Section 41-A of the CrPC in June. He had then moved the Karnataka High Court as he resides in Bengaluru. On June 24, the high court, in an interim order, restrained Ghaziabad police from initiating any coercive action against him.

ALSO READ: Twitter not neutral, interfering in political process: Rahul Gandhi

The Ghaziabad Police on June 15 booked Twitter Inc,Twitter Communications India Pvt.Ltd. (Twitter India), a news website, journalists Mohammed Zubair and Rana Ayyub, besides Congress leaders Salman Nizami, Maskoor Usmani, Shama Mohamed and writer Saba Naqvi.

They were booked over the circulation of a video in which an elderly man Abdul Shamad Saifi alleges that he was thrashed by some young men, who also asked him to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' on June 5. According to police, the video was shared to cause communal unrest.

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders accounts blocked for violating rules: Twitter

Earlier today, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the microblogging giant of "interfering in the national political process" and said shutting down of his handle amounted to "attack on the country's democratic structure".

Intensifying the Congress offensive against Twitter, Gandhi, in a video statement on YouTube titled "Twitter's dangerous game", alleged that it was not a neutral and objective platform and was "beholden to the government."

Questioning Twitter's action of blocking accounts of his party and many of its leaders including him, Gandhi said the company was denying millions of his followers the right to an opinion, which was unfair.

"It's obvious now that Twitter is actually not a neutral, objective platform. It is a biased platform. It's something that listens to what the government of the day says," Rahul Gandhi alleged.

Latest India News