Twitter not neutral, interfering in political process: Rahul Gandhi 

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has accused Twitter of not being a neutral platform. Addressing the media after Twitter beifly blocked his account for violating the rules, Rahul called the microblogging site an "objective platform".

"It is a biased platform that listens to what government of the day says," he said. "By shutting down my Twitter handle, they are interfering in our political process," Rahul added.

"This is an attack on democratic structure of country. This is not an attack on me," the Congress leader said,

"As Indians, are we going to allow companies just because they are beholden to Govt to define politics for us," Rahul Gandhi said.

The Congress had on Thursday claimed that Twitter blocked the official party handle and also accounts of several of its top leaders, including Rahul Gandhi.

Twitter on its part clarified that the action was in response for posting an image that it said violated its rules and the action was to protect individuals' privacy and safety.

A Twitter spokesperson said the company's rules are enforced judiciously and impartially for everyone in its service.

"We have taken proactive action on several hundred Tweets that posted an image that violated our Rules and may continue to do so in line with our range of enforcement options. Certain types of private information carry higher risks than others, and our aim is always to protect individuals’ privacy and safety," the spokesperson said.

