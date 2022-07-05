Twitter begins review of govt orders to take down content

Follow us on Image Source : PTI This act by the US tech giant to get a "judicial review" is in line with a growing confrontation with New Delhi.

Twitter-government conflict: Social media giant Twitter is planning to overturn some orders made by India government to take down content on the platform, a source mentioned news agency Reuters. The matter has come to the fore in a legal challenge, which alleges abuse of power by government officials, added the news agency.

This act by the US tech giant to get a "judicial review" is in line with a growing confrontation with New Delhi, reported the agency. According to the report, last year Twitter was asked by the government to act on content, including accounts supportive of an independent Sikh state, posts that spread misinformation about farmer protests and tweets critical of the government's Covid-19 handling.

The government had early said that Twitter has not complied with removal requests, despite their legal standing.

The social media platform has, however, complied with the final notice issued by the Ministry of Electronics and IT on June 27. The Ministry of Electronics and IT had earlier set a deadline of July 4, failing which Twitter could have lost the intermediary status, which means it would have been liable for all the comments posted on its platform.

"Twitter has complied with the notice," an official source told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

According to another official source, the social media firm was asked to take action on some tweets and Twitter accounts but the microblogging had not reported compliance on the same earlier. Twitter declined to comment on the matter.

The government in May had asked Twitter to act on content related to Khalistan and accounts eulogising terrorists in Kashmir. Later in June, the government asked Twitter to act on around 60 accounts. According to sources, Twitter has taken action on the request and reported compliance.

(with inputs from agencies)

Latest India News