Twitter blocked BJP Karnataka account for 24 hours

Social media giant Twitter has blocked the Karnataka BJP's account for 24 hours for its tweets on people with 'liberal views', a party official confirmed on Wednesday. "Twitter has blocked BJP Karnataka account for 24 hours. Of late, the team has been looking into the role of liberals, leftists and Congress held state administrations for the last couple of years and how the ecosystem is functioning against the CAA," Vinod Krishna Murthy, Karnataka state BJP Yuva Morcha Vice President told IANS.

Murthy said the Karnataka BJP IT cell has been telling the world what the liberals, leftists and Congress have done and commenting about why the liberals are going against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) which was not openly talked about.

The BJP Yuva Morcha leader is clueless about who complained against their twitter handle but hinted that the whole ecosystem opposing BJP and CAA would have ganged up together and gotten it done.

"If you look at our tweets, we are taking on Congress head-on and with facts. We have also been taking on the liberals straight-on, whoever has been misleading the public with lot of issues they are not even aware of and which is not even relevant to the topic," claimed Murthy.

According to Murthy, BJP Karnataka IT cell fired a series of tweets in the past couple of days, which were deleted by the American social media giant.

He said he did not keep and account of the number of tweets disseminated and later taken off by Twitter.

Murthy said the BJP Karnataka is not against anybody but only talking the truth and about the divisive nature of Congress and how since independence it kept the minorities away.

On Wednesday, BJP Karnataka official handle tweeted, "It is unfortunate that our handle was locked out by Twitter for speaking the truth about liberals."

It has vowed that it will not step back in its efforts to bring out the truth in the public domain.

"A big thanks for your support and encouragement. Satymeva Jayate. Jai Hind," the political party said to its supporters after Twitter unblocked the account on Wednesday.

The account remained blocked entirely on Tuesday.

"We got our Twitter account unblocked with the help of BJP's national social media and IT team based in Delhi," confirmed Murthy.

However, he said the social media major did not seek any assurance or warn the BJP Karnataka IT cell as it unblocked the account in one single day.

It tweeted on Monday, accusing Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, Sushil Kumar Shinde and Vijay Bahuguna for "cheating" Dalits.

"In 2012, Congress was in power at the Centre and Uttarakhand. These were responsible for Supreme Court's decision to remove reservations for Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) in government jobs and promotions," said Karnataka BJP.

Karnataka BJP spokesperson G. Madhusudhana told IANS that he had no idea about the account being blocked and then unblocked by Twitter.

"What has happened? I don't know," said Madhusudhana.

Reacting to the drubbing BJP suffered in the Delhi Assembly polls, the party tweeted that there is no need to lose heart.

"Now is the time to go back to voters to win their hearts and minds. Let us plan for 2025 from today. We are with you," tweeted Karnataka BJP on Wednesday.

In another video post on February 8 on twitter, BJP Karnataka showed a long queue of burqa-clad women waiting to vote in the Delhi assembly elections.

The Muslim women were seen showing their voter identity cards one after the other as someone asked them to do so in Hindi.

"Kaagaz nahi dikhayenge hum!!! Keep the documents safe, you will need to show them again during National Population Register (NPR) exercise. #DelhiPolls2020," tweeted BJP Karnataka showing them.

Though BJP congratulated Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for winning the Delhi polls, the party highlighted that it managed to increase it vote share by six per cent compared to 2015.

