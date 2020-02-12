Karnataka MLA's son Nalapad, out on bail after pub assault, flees after ramming his luxury Bentley

A two-wheeler rider broke his leg while an autorickshaw was damaged when Congress MLA N A Harris' son Mohammed Nalapad Harris drove his high-end Bentley car recklessly and rammed into them on Bengaluru road. The incident took place on Sunday. Mohammed Nalapad Harris is out on bail after remaining in judicial custody for three months in a 2018 case of him bashing up a man at a pub.

"After gathering adequate evidence, we have come to know that Mohammed Nalapad Harris was driving the car. We have decided to serve him a notice," the police told PTI.

Once he appears, we will initiate further action," additional commissioner of police B R Ravikanthe Gowda told reporters.

The next day after the accident, a man came to the police claiming that he was driving the car but evidence revealed that Nalapad was driving it, Gowda said.

The injured two-wheeler ride has been admitted to hospital, according to police.

Gowda said the police have eyewitnesses and technical evidence to prove Nalapad was in the driver's seat.

Neither Nalapad nor his father Harris were available for comments.

Nalapad had hit the national headlines two years ago for allegedly brutally attacking a youth at an upscale pub in Bengaluru in early 2018. He was arrested and had to cool his heels at a prison for 116 days.