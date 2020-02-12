Karnataka Bandh Tomorrow: Committed to provide jobs for Kannadigas, says state government

Image Source : FILE Karnataka Bandh is likely to affect citizens (Representative image)

Karnataka Bandh: Several pro-Kannada outfits have called Karnataka Bandh tomorrow (February 13). On the eve of the proposed Karnataka Bandh, the state government sought to pacify pro-Kannada outfits by saying that it is committed to giving local Kannadigas priority in jobs. Karnataka Bandh has been called by Karnataka Sanghatanegala Okkoota a group that is working as an umbrella organisation for various pro-Kannada outfits.

"Our government has shown commitment towards the implementation of the Sarojini Mahishi report. We have already implemented the report in the government sector. In the private sector, we are trying to implement it step by step. A cabinet decision has been taken to implement it step by step," Minister for Kannada and Culture C T Ravi said.

What is Karnataka Bandh about?

Karnataka Sanghatanegala Okkoota, the pro-Kannada organisation, has called Karnataka Bandh demanding implementation of Sarojini Mahishi Committee Report. Karnataka Bandh has been called between 6 am and 6 pm on February 13.

What is Sarojini Mahishi Report?

The Sarojini Mahishi Committee was formed in 1984 and was headed by Sarojini Mahishi, a former Union Minister. The committee was formed in order to recommend job opportunities to Kannadigas in Karnataka. Sarojini Mahishi Committee submitted its report in 1986. The report recommends job reservation for Kannadigas in both public and private sector.

Karnataka Bandh: Likely effect:

Karnataka Bandh is likely to have an effect on normal life. Usually, citizens turn to app-based cabs in an event that public transport is not working. However, since Ola and Uber cab drivers have supported the Bandh, people are like to be inconvenienced. Two major rickshaw and auto unions have supported Karnataka Bandh.

Some other organisations like Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), and Lorry Owners Association have also declared that they will support the Bandh.

However, news outlets like The News Minute are saying that the call for Karnataka Bandh has not been able to garner expected support.

Karnataka Sanghatanegala Okkuta President HB Nagesh was mentioned to be saying by The News Minute that a huge rally will be taken out from Town Hall to Freedom Park,