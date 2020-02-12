Karnataka Bandh Tomorrow: What may be affected

File Image

Karnataka Bandh: Several Kannada organizations have called for a bandh in Karnataka on Thursday. The organizations are demanding the implementation of the Sarojini Mahishi report by providing more jobs for Kannadigas in the state. The 12-hour-long bandh will start at 6 AM on Thursday, which may have an impact on services in Karnataka till evening.

Karnataka Bandh: What may or may not be affected

Schools and Colleges: The Karnataka Government has not declared any official holidays for schools and colleges in the state during the Karnataka Bandh on Thursday. In an official communication, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar clearly stated there was no official holiday declared for schools and colleges. However, the district administration can exercise its own discretion to declare holiday for institutions in their jurisdiction.

Buses, metro services: The Karnataka Bandh may have only a little impact on transportation in the state. While buses and metro services are slated to run as per schedule, certain taxi unions have extended their support to the bandh. Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) officials said that the operations would not be affected. A KSRTC official said: "No employee unions of the Corporation are taking part in the strike. Our services will run as usual on Thursday."

Taxi, cab services: On the other hand, some taxi drivers' associations will be supporting the bandh, which means that they will be off roads. Somashekar of Namma Chalakara Trade Union said that the drivers attached to various taxi aggregators will take part in the bandh. Tourist taxi operators, however, have extended only moral support. According to Radhakrishna Holla, president of the Karnataka State Tourist Operators Union, they won't be taking part in the bandh as their business is "already under loss". We will only give moral support, he added.

Auto services: Similarly, auto unions in Karnataka are also divided over the bandh call. Two major auto-rickshaw unions in the city -- Peace and Adarsh -- have decided to support Karnataka Bandh. There are as many as one lakh Ola, Uber and auto-rickshaws attached to these unions in Karnataka. Cab services are likely to take a hit as Ola and Uber drivers' association decided to extend their support to Karnataka Bandh.

