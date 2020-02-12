Karnataka Bandh: Will Ola, Uber be available for you?

Karnataka Bandh: With Karnataka Bandh call on February 13, services across the state are likely to take a hit. Cab and auto-rickshaw services will be affected during the day as unions of drivers, including those in app-based aggregators, extended their support to Karnataka Bandh. The bandh or the protest call given by the Karnataka Sanghatanegala Okkootam also comprising a few factions of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, has the backing of Ola-Uber cab drivers' association, a few auto unions, association of farmers, street vendors, trade unions and transporters.

Karnataka Bandh: Ola, Uber off roads

Since cab aggregators Ola and Uber drivers' association has announced support to Karnataka Bandh, it is likely to make an impact as their vehicles will be off roads on Thursday. Two major auto-rickshaw unions in Karnataka -- Peace and Adarsh -- also decided to support Karnataka bandh. As many as one lakh Ola, Uber and auto-rickshaws are attached to these unions in Karnataka. Those travelers who prefer using these cabs should make an alternative arrangement for Thursday. Office goers and others can use public transport like buses and metro.

Karnataka Bandh: Prefer buses, metro

Buses are metro services in Karnataka are expected to run as per schedule on Thursday. Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) stated that their operations would not be affected. Those using cab services can opt for buses and metro services on Thursday as these will ply as per their normal time.

