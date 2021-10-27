Wednesday, October 27, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. 12 IPS officers transferred in Uttar Pradesh

12 IPS officers transferred in Uttar Pradesh

According to sources, more transfers are expected to be affected in this week before UP assembly elections.

IANS IANS
Lucknow Published on: October 27, 2021 11:49 IST
Twelve IPS officers, IPS officers transferred, Uttar Pradesh, latest national news updates, UP polic
Image Source : UTTAR PRADESH POLICE (TWITTER).

12 IPS officers transferred in UP.

 

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has transferred around 12 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers. Those IPS officers who were posted in the districts for a long time have been given new postings.

According to the official release, Mohit Agarwal, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kanpur, has been sent to Lucknow as Inspector General of Police Technical Services.

Prashant Kumar, who had been waitlisted, has been made the new Inspector General of Police, Kanpur.

Nachiketa Jha has been posted as IG Agra, while Naveen Arora, Inspector General of Police, Agra, has been sent to Lucknow.

Yogesh Singh has been transferred from 47th Corps PSC Ghaziabad and sent to General 25th Corps PSC Rae Bareli. Dr Arvind Bhushan Pandey has been transferred as SP Technical Services Lucknow.

Sanjay Singh has been transferred to the post of Commander II Corps PSC Sitapur.

According to sources, more transfers are expected to be affected in this week before the assembly elections.

The revision of voter list is starting from November 1 and the state election commission has asked the state government not to transfer key officials during this period.

Also Read: 18 IAS officers, 39 IPS officers transferred in Rajasthan

Also Read: Major reshuffle in Delhi Police, 11 IPS officers transferred

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News