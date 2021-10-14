Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE 18 IAS officers, 39 IPS officers transferred in Rajasthan

The Rajasthan government has transferred 39 IPS officers, including two ADGs, and 18 IAS officers. The transfer lists was issued by the state department of personnel late on Wednesday night.

Secretary, Labour, Employment, Skill and Entrepreneurship, Niraj K Pawan and MD of Rajasthan Skill and Livelihood Development Corporation (RSLDC) Pradeep Gawande, who was mired in controversy after the anti-corruption bureau arrested two RSLDC employees for allegedly taking bribe, are among the 18 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers transferred.

Pawan has been made Secretary, colonisation department, in Bikaner, while Gawande has been made Director of Department of Archaeology and Museums in Jaipur.

Two Additional Director Generals (ADGs) are among the 39 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers who have been transferred.

ADG, Law and Order, Saurabh Srivastava has been made ADG PHQ while ADG Traffic, Smita Srivastava, was shifted as ADG Civil Rights.

Jaipur range IG, Hawa Singh Ghumariya, will be the IG, law and order, while IG, CM security, Sanjay Shotriya will be the new Jaipur IG.

Superintendent of Police of Bikaner, Baran, Jhunjhunu, Barmer, Ajmer, Sriganganagar, Pali, Bundi, Jhalawar, Jalore, Banswara, Kota rural and DCPs of Jaipur West and Jodhpur West have been transferred.

ALSO READ: Rajasthan govt's U-turn on child marriage registration bill after uproar over controversial clause

Latest India News