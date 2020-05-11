Unaware of railway guidelines, migrants reach New Delhi Railway station to book tickets, disappointed

Image Source : DIKSHA PANDEY, INDIA TV Several migrant workers reached New Delhi railway station to buy tickets not knowing booking is only available via IRCTC website

Ever since the Railway on Sunday announced to resume special/select passenger train services from tomorrow (Tuesday, May 12) onwards, several migrants took to New Delhi railways in order to purchase tickets on Monday not knowing that tickets can be booked using only IRCTC's official website.

In such challeneing times of coornavirus lockdown when it doesn't take time to spread, people in large numbers especially migrants and those unware of complete guidelines by the Railways on the resumption of train services are reaching New Delhi Railway station hoping to book tickets from ticket counters, however, upon reaching, they are being informed that tickets can only be booked via IRCTC website.

Speaking to India TV, migrants said that they were informed that government will start train services from tomorrow so they came to buy the ticket but upon reaching they are being told that only online booking can be done. One of the migrants said that he is poor man, while another said he is not educating, as both shared a common concern of booking online ticket as a challenged to them.

Migrants said they don't have money to even meet basic needs ever since lockdown has been imposed in the country. They walked for several kilometers to reach New Delhi Railway Station as they were informed that tickets are being booked here but all they could get is disappointed.

Railways will resume select 15 special train services from New Delhi Railway Station to major stations across the country from Tuesday and booking for the same will resume from 4 pm onwards today. But booking can only be done via IRCTC website.

Booking of tickets through ‘agents’, (both IRCTC and Railway) shall not be allowed and there would be no provision of tatkal and premium tatkal accommodation. Moreover, no current booking shall be allowed.

Also no counter tickets, including platform tickets, will be up for sale at the railway stations.

Note: Indian Railways will not be issuing any tickets on stations. Passengers need to book tickets online through IRCTC.

(With inputs from Diksha Pandey, India TV)

