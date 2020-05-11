Indian Railways special trains to run from tomorrow. Check passenger guidelines, IRCTC booking details

Image Source : FILE IRCTC Special Train Online Booking: Here're special trains list, guidelines for passenger and IRCTC online booking details

IRCTC Special Train Booking: In a big relief for passengers, Indian Railways to begin special trains services across the country from tomorrow, five days before the nation-wide lockdown ends. Indian Railways has decided to partially resume passenger train operations with 15 pairs of trains, which means 30 journeys including the return trips. The bookings for special trains that will travel to major stations, with selective stoppages, will start today from 4 pm onwards.

According to Indian Railways, these trains will run from the New Delhi railway station to the following destinations:

These trains will be run as special trains from New Delhi Station connecting Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi.

IRCTC Special Trains Fare:

The passenger trains will have only AC coaches and will have limited stoppage. The fares of these trains will be that of Rajdhani trains, which means all these will be all air-conditioned trains and will be available on premium fares. More "special" trains will be operational based on availability of coaches, the Railways said. Details, including train schedule, will be issued separately in due course.

IRCTC Special Trains Online Booking:

Tickets bookings will be opened from 4 pm today only online on IRCTC website or through its Mobile App.

Booking of tickets through ‘agents’, (both IRCTC and Railway) shall not be allowed and there would be no provision of tatkal and premium tatkal accommodation.

Moreover, no current booking shall be allowed.

No counter tickets, including platform tickets, will be up for sale at the railway stations

Guidelines for Passengers:

It is mandatory for all passengers on these 15 pairs of special services trains to wear face cover/mask and will be mandated to undergo screening at the time of departure.

Only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to travel on the trains.

No concession will be allowed to passengers (Students/Sr citizens) on the special trains.

No provision of tatkal and premium tatkal accommodation.

No Current booking shall be allowed.

Concessional tickets and tickets against free complimentary passes which are not reimbursable shall not be admissible in this train.

Only point to point booking shall be allowed. No cluster/BPT bookings/bulk bookings etc shall be permitted.

Online cancellation shall be permitted upto 24hrs before scheduled departure of train. Cancellation charge shall be 50% of fare.

No catering charges to be included in the fare. Provision for pre paid meal booking, e-catering shall be disabled, however IRCTC shall make provision for ‘dry ready to eat’ meals and packaged drinking water on payment on board.

All other terms and conditions shall remain same as applicable for the category of train unless specified above.

IRCTC Special Trains List:

New Delhi – Dibrugarh

New Delhi – Agartala

New Delhi – Howrah

New Delhi – Patna

New Delhi – Bilaspur

New Delhi – Ranchi

New Delhi – Bhubaneswar

New Delhi – Secunderabad

New Delhi – Bengaluru

New Delhi – Chennai

New Delhi – Thiruvananthapuram

New Delhi – Madgaon

New Delhi – Mumbai Central

New Delhi – Ahmedabad

New Delhi – Jammu Tawi

