Ticket bookings at railway station counters to begin in couple of days: Piyush Goyal

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday informed that train ticket bookings at railway station countries will restart in the next 2-3 days for which they are developing a protocol. He said that railways will also announce resumption of services of some more trains.

"Booking of train tickets will resume at around 1.7 lakh common service centres from tomorrow across the country. Bookings will also resume at counters of different stations in the next 2-3 days. We are developing a protocol in this regar," Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said.

The Railways Minister also mentioned, "We are going to announce the resumption of more trains in the upcoming days. We have also permitted the operation of shops at railway stations. However, only takeaways will be allowed."

Speaking about shramik special trains, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said, "Some states did not cooperate with us to run special trains for sending back migrant workers to their homes. I think there are around 40 lakh people who want to return to West Bengal but only 27 special trains have entered the state so far."

On Wednesday, Railways announced resumption of services of 200 trains in addition to already running AC special and shramik trains from June 1 .Out of the 200 trains whose services will resume from June 1, 73 mail/express, 17 Jan Shatabdis and 5 Duronto trains will be put to public service.

