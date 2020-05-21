IRCTC Special Trains: Online booking for 200 trains begins today | Check Full List

Image Source : TWITTER IRCTC Special Train: Online booking for 200 trains begins today | Full list of trains

IRCTC Special Trains Ticket Booking: Indian Railways has announced that set of 200 IRCTC special trains operate from June 1. Among those 200 trains, the list consists of popular trains such as Durontos, Sampark Krantis, Jan Shatabdi and Poorva Express with non-AC coaches as well will also operate. Online booking for the second set of trains begins today at 10 am. Only online e-ticketing will be done through IRCTC website (irctc.co.in) or through Mobile App, and no tickets will be booked across the reservation counter on any railway station.

The new set of special Indian Railways trains will consist of air-conditioned as well as non-air conditioned coaches, the Railway Ministry said in a statement. The general (GS) coaches shall also have reserved seats for sitting, meaning there will be no unreserved coach in these trains.

Full list of 200 special Indian Railways trains which will be operated from 1st June:

Railways said fare shall be as normal, it said. But second seating(2S) fare shall be charged for General (GS) coaches being reserved and seats will be provided to all passengers.

The ARP (advance reservation period) shall be maximum 30 days and RAC and waiting list will be generated as per extant rules, however, waiting list ticket-holders shall not be permitted to board the train, it said.

No unreserved (UTS) tickets will be issued and no tickets will be issued onboard to any passenger during the journey, it said, adding no tatkal and premium tatkal booking shall be permitted.

These special services will be in addition to the existing Shramik special trains being run since May 1 and special AC trains (30 trains) being run since May 12.

