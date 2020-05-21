Golden Temple Mail train on Mumbai-Amritsar route to resume service from June 1. Time-table details inside

Indian Railways will resume services of 200 trains from June 1, informed Ministry of Railways on Wednesday. The decision has come after railways initially resumed 15 AC special trains, several shramik (for migrants, labourers) trains after almost a gap of 50 days during the lockdown situation in the country due to coronavirus.
Golden Temple Mail (train no. 12904-12903) superfast also known as 'Frontier Mail' on Mumbai-Amritsar route is one such train among 200 others which will resume service from June 1. Golden Temple Mail is one of India's oldest train which has been into service before independence and an important train which crosses 7 states during its entire journey. Between its travel from Mumbai Central in Maharashtra to Amritsar in Punjab, the train passes through major cities such as Surat, Vadodara, Kota, Mathura, Nizamuddin, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Saharanpur, Ambala, Khanna, Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Amrtisar.
Golden Temple Mail time table
|Station Code
|Station Name
|Arrival Time
|Departure Time
|Day
|Distance
|BCT
|Mumbai central
|00:00
|21:30
|0
|0
|BVI
|Borivali
|22:03
|22:06
|0
|29
|BRC
|Vadodara jn
|02:57
|03:07
|1
|391
|GDA
|Godhra jn
|04:10
|04:12
|1
|463
|DHD
|Dahod
|05:07
|05:09
|1
|538
|MGN
|Meghnagar
|05:31
|05:33
|1
|571
|RTM
|Ratlam jn
|07:00
|07:20
|1
|653
|NAD
|Nagda jn
|08:13
|08:15
|1
|697
|SGZ
|Shamgarh
|09:12
|09:15
|1
|789
|BWM
|Bhawani mandi
|09:39
|09:40
|1
|822
|KOTA
|Kota jn
|11:00
|11:05
|1
|922
|SWM
|Sawai madhopur
|12:25
|12:30
|1
|1032
|GGC
|Gangapur city
|13:23
|13:25
|1
|1096
|SMBJ
|Shri mahabirji
|13:48
|13:50
|1
|1130
|HAN
|Hindaun city
|14:00
|14:02
|1
|1140
|BXN
|Bayana jn
|14:33
|14:34
|1
|1173
|BTE
|Bharatpur jn
|15:03
|15:04
|1
|1215
|MTJ
|Mathura jn
|16:20
|16:25
|1
|1248
|FDB
|Faridabad
|17:54
|17:56
|1
|1361
|NZM
|Hazrat nizamuddin
|18:35
|19:05
|1
|1382
|GZB
|Ghaziabad
|20:03
|20:05
|1
|1409
|MTC
|Meerut city
|21:10
|21:17
|1
|1457
|MUT
|Meerut cant
|21:22
|21:24
|1
|1461
|MOZ
|Muzaffarnagar
|22:03
|22:05
|1
|1512
|SRE
|Saharanpur
|23:15
|23:25
|1
|1570
|JUD
|Jagadhri
|23:52
|23:54
|1
|1600
|UMB
|Ambala cant jn
|00:50
|01:00
|2
|1651
|LDH
|Ludhiana jn
|02:50
|03:00
|2
|1765
|PGW
|Phagwara jn
|03:38
|03:40
|2
|1801
|JRC
|Jalandhar cant
|03:57
|03:59
|2
|1817
|JUC
|Jalandhar city
|04:10
|04:15
|2
|1822
|BEAS
|Beas
|04:52
|04:54
|2
|1858
|ASR
|Amritsar jn
|05:45
|00:00
|2
|1901
Note: This is an old time-table before train services were suspended due to coronavirus outbreak in the country. Therefore, changes in the time-table may take place once train services restart.
When and how to book tickets?
Announcing resumption of other mail-express, Jan Shatabdis other train services, Railways in a tweet on Wednesday said, "will run 200 fully reserved trains with AC/Non-AC coaches, wef from June 1. Tickets can only be booked online, 30 days in advance. All coaches including general coach will be fully reserved. E-ticket booking on IRCTC website starts at 10 am on May 21 (today).
All coaches including general will be reserved
"There will be no unreserved coach in the train. Fare shall be as normal and for General (GS) coaches, being reserved, second seating (2S) fare shall be charged and seat will be provided to all the passengers. Only online E-Ticketing will be done through IRCTC website or through Mobile App. No tickets will be booked across the reservation counter on any Railway Station," A PIB release said.
