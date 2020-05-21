Thursday, May 21, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Fyi News
  4. Golden Temple Mail train on Mumbai-Amritsar route to resume service from June 1. Time-table details inside

Golden Temple Mail train on Mumbai-Amritsar route to resume service from June 1. Time-table details inside

Indian Railways will resume services of 200 trains from June 1, informed Ministry of Railways on Wednesday. Golden Temple Mail (train no. 12904-12903) superfast on Mumbai-Amritsar route is one such train among 200 others which will resume service from June 1.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: May 21, 2020 10:56 IST
Golden Temple Mail, IRCTC, Indian Railways, Trains
Image Source : INDIAN RAIL INFO

Golden Temple Mail superfast train between Mumba central to Amritsar service to resume from June 1.

Indian Railways will resume services of 200 trains from June 1, informed Ministry of Railways on Wednesday. The decision has come after railways initially resumed 15 AC special trains, several shramik (for migrants, labourers) trains after almost a gap of 50 days during the lockdown situation in the country due to coronavirus.

Golden Temple Mail (train no. 12904-12903) superfast also known as 'Frontier Mail' on Mumbai-Amritsar route is one such train among 200 others which will resume service from June 1. Golden Temple Mail is one of India's oldest train which has been into service before independence and an important train which crosses 7 states during its entire journey. Between its travel from Mumbai Central in Maharashtra to Amritsar in Punjab, the train passes through major cities such as Surat, Vadodara, Kota, Mathura, Nizamuddin, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Saharanpur, Ambala, Khanna, Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Amrtisar.

Golden Temple Mail time table 

Station Code Station Name Arrival Time Departure Time Day Distance
BCT Mumbai central 00:00 21:30 0 0
BVI Borivali 22:03 22:06 0 29
BRC Vadodara jn 02:57 03:07 1 391
GDA Godhra jn 04:10 04:12 1 463
DHD Dahod 05:07 05:09 1 538
MGN Meghnagar 05:31 05:33 1 571
RTM Ratlam jn 07:00 07:20 1 653
NAD Nagda jn 08:13 08:15 1 697
SGZ Shamgarh 09:12 09:15 1 789
BWM Bhawani mandi 09:39 09:40 1 822
KOTA Kota jn 11:00 11:05 1 922
SWM Sawai madhopur 12:25 12:30 1 1032
GGC Gangapur city 13:23 13:25 1 1096
SMBJ Shri mahabirji 13:48 13:50 1 1130
HAN Hindaun city 14:00 14:02 1 1140
BXN Bayana jn 14:33 14:34 1 1173
BTE Bharatpur jn 15:03 15:04 1 1215
MTJ Mathura jn 16:20 16:25 1 1248
FDB Faridabad 17:54 17:56 1 1361
NZM Hazrat nizamuddin 18:35 19:05 1 1382
GZB Ghaziabad 20:03 20:05 1 1409
MTC Meerut city 21:10 21:17 1 1457
MUT Meerut cant 21:22 21:24 1 1461
MOZ Muzaffarnagar 22:03 22:05 1 1512
SRE Saharanpur 23:15 23:25 1 1570
JUD Jagadhri 23:52 23:54 1 1600
UMB Ambala cant jn 00:50 01:00 2 1651
LDH Ludhiana jn 02:50 03:00 2 1765
PGW Phagwara jn 03:38 03:40 2 1801
JRC Jalandhar cant 03:57 03:59 2 1817
JUC Jalandhar city 04:10 04:15 2 1822
BEAS Beas 04:52 04:54 2 1858
ASR Amritsar jn 05:45 00:00 2 1901

Note: This is an old time-table before train services were suspended due to coronavirus outbreak in the country. Therefore, changes in the time-table may take place once train services restart.

When and how to book tickets?

Announcing resumption of other mail-express, Jan Shatabdis other train services, Railways in a tweet on Wednesday said, "will run 200 fully reserved trains with AC/Non-AC coaches, wef from June 1. Tickets can only be booked online, 30 days in advance. All coaches including general coach will be fully reserved. E-ticket booking on IRCTC website starts at 10 am on May 21 (today).

All coaches including general will be reserved

"There will be no unreserved coach in the train. Fare shall be as normal and for General (GS) coaches, being reserved, second seating (2S) fare shall be charged and seat will be provided to all the passengers. Only online E-Ticketing will be done through IRCTC website or through Mobile App. No tickets will be booked across the reservation counter on any Railway Station," A PIB release said.

ALSO READIRCTC Special Trains: Online booking for 200 trains begins today | Check Full List

ALSO READAirport Authority issues new air travel guidelines. Check Details

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X