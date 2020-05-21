Golden Temple Mail train on Mumbai-Amritsar route to resume service from June 1. Time-table details inside

Image Source : INDIAN RAIL INFO Golden Temple Mail superfast train between Mumba central to Amritsar service to resume from June 1.

Indian Railways will resume services of 200 trains from June 1, informed Ministry of Railways on Wednesday. The decision has come after railways initially resumed 15 AC special trains, several shramik (for migrants, labourers) trains after almost a gap of 50 days during the lockdown situation in the country due to coronavirus.

Golden Temple Mail (train no. 12904-12903) superfast also known as 'Frontier Mail' on Mumbai-Amritsar route is one such train among 200 others which will resume service from June 1. Golden Temple Mail is one of India's oldest train which has been into service before independence and an important train which crosses 7 states during its entire journey. Between its travel from Mumbai Central in Maharashtra to Amritsar in Punjab, the train passes through major cities such as Surat, Vadodara, Kota, Mathura, Nizamuddin, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Saharanpur, Ambala, Khanna, Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Amrtisar.

Golden Temple Mail time table

Station Code Station Name Arrival Time Departure Time Day Distance BCT Mumbai central 00:00 21:30 0 0 BVI Borivali 22:03 22:06 0 29 BRC Vadodara jn 02:57 03:07 1 391 GDA Godhra jn 04:10 04:12 1 463 DHD Dahod 05:07 05:09 1 538 MGN Meghnagar 05:31 05:33 1 571 RTM Ratlam jn 07:00 07:20 1 653 NAD Nagda jn 08:13 08:15 1 697 SGZ Shamgarh 09:12 09:15 1 789 BWM Bhawani mandi 09:39 09:40 1 822 KOTA Kota jn 11:00 11:05 1 922 SWM Sawai madhopur 12:25 12:30 1 1032 GGC Gangapur city 13:23 13:25 1 1096 SMBJ Shri mahabirji 13:48 13:50 1 1130 HAN Hindaun city 14:00 14:02 1 1140 BXN Bayana jn 14:33 14:34 1 1173 BTE Bharatpur jn 15:03 15:04 1 1215 MTJ Mathura jn 16:20 16:25 1 1248 FDB Faridabad 17:54 17:56 1 1361 NZM Hazrat nizamuddin 18:35 19:05 1 1382 GZB Ghaziabad 20:03 20:05 1 1409 MTC Meerut city 21:10 21:17 1 1457 MUT Meerut cant 21:22 21:24 1 1461 MOZ Muzaffarnagar 22:03 22:05 1 1512 SRE Saharanpur 23:15 23:25 1 1570 JUD Jagadhri 23:52 23:54 1 1600 UMB Ambala cant jn 00:50 01:00 2 1651 LDH Ludhiana jn 02:50 03:00 2 1765 PGW Phagwara jn 03:38 03:40 2 1801 JRC Jalandhar cant 03:57 03:59 2 1817 JUC Jalandhar city 04:10 04:15 2 1822 BEAS Beas 04:52 04:54 2 1858 ASR Amritsar jn 05:45 00:00 2 1901

Note: This is an old time-table before train services were suspended due to coronavirus outbreak in the country. Therefore, changes in the time-table may take place once train services restart.

When and how to book tickets?

Announcing resumption of other mail-express, Jan Shatabdis other train services, Railways in a tweet on Wednesday said, "will run 200 fully reserved trains with AC/Non-AC coaches, wef from June 1. Tickets can only be booked online, 30 days in advance. All coaches including general coach will be fully reserved. E-ticket booking on IRCTC website starts at 10 am on May 21 (today).

All coaches including general will be reserved

"There will be no unreserved coach in the train. Fare shall be as normal and for General (GS) coaches, being reserved, second seating (2S) fare shall be charged and seat will be provided to all the passengers. Only online E-Ticketing will be done through IRCTC website or through Mobile App. No tickets will be booked across the reservation counter on any Railway Station," A PIB release said.

