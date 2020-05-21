Airport Authority issues new air travel guidelines. Check Details

Image Source : PIXABAY New guidelines issued before resumption of domestic flights. Check Details

The Airport Authority of India (AAI) has issued new guidelines before the resumption of flight services in the country from May 25. As the flights resume across the country, strict sanitisation norms will be followed at all airports.

As per the new guidelines, passengers must compulsorily walkthrough the thermal screening zone before entering the terminal building. Airport operators have also been asked to make appropriate arrangements for sanitization of passengers' baggage before entry into the terminal building.

Aarogya Setu app will be mandatory for all travelers except for children below 14 years of age.

The AAI manages more than 100 airports across the country. However, major airports like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad are managed by private companies.

Civil Aviation Minister had announced on Wednesday that domestic flight services would resume from May 25 onwards in a calibrated manner.

