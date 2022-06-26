Monday, June 27, 2022
     
Tornado caught live on cam in Gujarat! Watch

In a video that went viral, a live tornado was seen forming in Patdi town in the Surendranagar district. A farmer had caught the tornado live on his mobile camera.   

Image Source : INDIA TV

Visuals of the tornado

Gujarat has been witnessing heavy rainfall in parts of the state, bringing a much-needed respite from the heat. Amid the rains, strong winds and pleasant weather, Gujaratis witnessed something unusual on Sunday. 

The video shows the tornado twirling a few yards away from the cameraman. In a zoomed-in shot, the tornado appears to be getting bigger and can be seen erupting from the clouds. 

The video shows the tornado twirling a few yards away from the cameraman. In a zoomed-in shot, the tornado appears to be getting bigger and can be seen erupting from the clouds. 

