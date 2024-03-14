Mamata's TMC announces four Lok Sabha candidates for Assam

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Lok Sabha elections 2024: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday announced four candidates in Assam for Lok Sabha elections 2024. The polling dates for the general elections are yet to be announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Mamata's party has fielded Gauri Shankar Sarania from Kokrajhar, a seat reserved for Schedule Tribe (ST), Abdul Kalam Azad from Barpeta Seat, Ghana Kanta Chutia from Lakhimpur seat and Radhashyam Biswas from Silchar (SC).

