Mamata's TMC announces four Lok Sabha candidates for Assam

Thursday, March 14, 2024
     
Assam has a total of 14 Lok Sabha seats. In 2019 elections, BJP won 9 seats, Congress got 3 and AIUDF grabbed one seat. Polling dates for 2024 general elections are yet to be announced.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: March 14, 2024 23:14 IST
Representational image
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Lok Sabha elections 2024: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday announced four candidates in Assam for Lok Sabha elections 2024. The polling dates for the general elections are yet to be announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI). 

Mamata's party has fielded Gauri Shankar Sarania from Kokrajhar, a seat reserved for Schedule Tribe (ST), Abdul Kalam Azad from Barpeta Seat, Ghana Kanta Chutia from Lakhimpur seat and Radhashyam Biswas from Silchar (SC).

More to follow...

ALSO READ Election Commission publishes electoral bonds data shared by SBI on its website

