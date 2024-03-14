Election Commission publishes electoral bonds data shared by SBI on its website

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Election Commission of India

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday made data on electoral bonds public shared by the State Bank of India (SBI). The data has been shared by the poll body in two parts on its website.

In compliance of Supreme Court's directions, the State Bank of India (SBI) provided the data pertaining to the electoral bonds to the poll body on March 12, 2024.

The top court had given the Election Commission time till 5 pm of March 15 to upload the data on its website.

The poll body has put the details on 'Disclosure of Electoral Bonds submitted by SBI' in two parts.

According to the data uploaded by the poll panel, the buyers of electoral bonds include Grasim Industries, Megha Engineering, Piramal Enterprises, Torrent Power, Bharti Airtel, DLF Commercial Developers, Vedanta Ltd., Apollo Tyres, Lakshmi Mittal, Edelweiss, PVR, Keventer, Sula Wine, Welspun, and Sun Pharma.

The parties that redeemed electoral bonds include the BJP, Congress, AIADMK, BRS, Shiv Sena, TDP, YSR Congress, DMK, JDS, NCP, Trinamool Congress, JDU, RJD, AAP, and the Samajwadi Party, according to the data.

In a landmark verdict delivered on February 15, a five-judge Constitution bench had scrapped the Centre's electoral bonds scheme that allowed anonymous political funding, calling it "unconstitutional" and ordered disclosure by the EC of donors, the amount donated by them and the recipients.