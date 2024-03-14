How and where to check electoral bonds data published by EC? Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Election Commission officials are working on a machine.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has made public the electoral bond data provided by the State Bank of India (SBI) on its official website. The disclosure includes notable donors to political parties through electoral bonds, such as Grasim Industries, Megha Engineering, Piramal Enterprises, Apollo Tyres, Lakshmi Mittal, Edelweiss, PVR, Keventer, Sula Wine, Welspun, and Sun Pharma.

Compliance with Supreme Court directives

Following the directives of the Supreme Court, outlined in its orders dated February 15 and March 11, 2024 (in the matter of WPC NO.880 of 2017), the State Bank of India provided electoral bonds data to the Election Commission on March 12, 2024. The ECI, in a statement, affirmed its commitment to transparency and disclosure, highlighting its consistent stance in favor of openness in political funding.

Accessing electoral bonds data

The electoral bond data, now available on the ECI website, can be accessed at the following URL: https://www.eci.gov.in/candidate-politicalparty. The move to publish this information aligns with the ECI's dedication to transparency and accountability in the electoral process.

Ensuring transparency and accountability

Electoral bonds have been the subject of extensive debate and scrutiny due to their use by individuals and corporations for anonymous donations to political parties. The Supreme Court's directive to SBI to share detailed information with the Election Commission aims to enhance transparency and accountability in political funding. The disclosed data includes details such as the date of purchase, names of purchasers, denominations of bonds, date of encashment, and the recipient's political parties.

Conclusion

The publication of electoral bond data marks a significant step towards greater transparency in political financing. By providing insights into political contributions, the Election Commission strives to uphold the integrity of the electoral process and reinforce trust in democratic principles.

