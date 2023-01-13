Tirumala Balaji temple receives over Rs 1,450 crore as hundi collection in 2022

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@TTDEVASTHANAMS Tirumala Balaji temple is known for receiving huge wealth

The world’s richest Hindu temple- The Lord Venkateswara Swamy shrine on the Tirumala hills received over Rs 1,450 crore in 2022 through offering (hundi collections) from devotees.

37 crore devotees visited the temple in 2022

According to Dharma Reddy Executive Officer of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), as many as 2.37 crore devotees visited the temple last year. The shrine received Rs 833.41 crore as Hundi Collection and the number of devotees visited stood at 1.04 crore in 2021.

“2.37 crore devotees visited the shrine in 2022. Hundi collections were at Rs 1,450.50 crore,” Reddy told media persons in a press conference.

A senior official of the temple administration told PTI that the figures are not comparable as most part of the 2021 and beginning of 2022 were under COVID-19 restrictions.

The TTD official figures state that in December alone, the TTD got Rs 129.37 crore towards Hundi collections and the number of devotees who visited the Lord Balaji temple stood at Rs 20.25 lakh.

Till January 11 this year, over six lakh devotees visited the temple and offered Rs 39.40 crore in the Srivari Hundi.

The TTD sold 11.54 lakh Laddu Prasadam in 2022 as against 5.96 lakh in the previous year.

(with PTI input)

