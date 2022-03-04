Follow us on Image Source : PTI Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain likely in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

Several districts of Tamil Nadu and one town of Puducherry are expected to receive thunderstorms with light to moderate rains at one or two places within the next three hours, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) of Chennai predicted on Friday.

According to a press release by the RMC of Chennai, "Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur and Pudukottai districts of Tamilnadu and Karaikal area of Puducherry within next three hours."

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department stated that a depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal lay centered at 8:30 am of Friday near 8.9 degrees of North/ 82.9 degrees of East about 390Km southeast of Nagappattinam (Tamil Nadu) is likely to intensify further into a deep depression during next twelve hours.

(With ANI Inputs)

