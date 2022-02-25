Friday, February 25, 2022
     
  4. Delhi-NCR, brace yourselves! IMD predicts rains, thunderstorms in THESE areas tonight

IMD had earlier said that the first western disturbance will influence Delhi and NCR between February 25 and 26, bringing light rain.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 25, 2022 20:12 IST
For Saturday, IMD issued a yellow alert in Delhi, predicting light rainfall with thunderstorms in Gurugram and Noida.

 

The India Meteorological Department on Friday said that parts of Delhi-NCR will witness light to moderate rainfall in the evening. In a statement, the IMD said, "Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of South, South-West, North-West, North-East, West, South-East Delhi, New & Central Delhi, Manesar Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida, Gr Noida, Ghaziabad, Barwala during next two hours." 

IMD had earlier said that the first western disturbance will influence Delhi and NCR between February 25 and 26, bringing light rain, and the second will hit the capital on February 28.

For Saturday, IMD issued a yellow alert in Delhi, predicting light rainfall with thunderstorms in Gurugram and Noida.

 

