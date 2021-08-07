Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Thunderstorm, light to moderate rains predicted for Delhi today

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms with rains of light to moderate intensity for Delhi and nearby areas in the next few hours on Saturday.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over isolated places of Delhi, Khekra, Gulothi, Bulandshahar, Billari, Milak, Bagpat, Chandausi (UP) and adjoining areas during next 2 hours," IMD tweeted.

IMD has also predicted that the AQI in Delhi NCR would remain satisfactory today.

"The air quality is likely to remain in Satisfactory to Moderate category on 07.08.2021 and 08.08.2021. The Outlook for subsequent 5 Days: The air quality is likely to remain largely in the satisfactory category," the weather forecasting agency said.

(With ANI inputs)

