Delhi reports 44 new Covid cases, 5 deaths

Delhi recorded 44 new coronavirus cases on Friday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 14.36 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 25,065. Five fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

As many as41 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, it said. The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital dipped to 0.06 per cent.

On Thursday, Delhi recorded 61 cases with a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent and two fatalities, as per the bulletin. On Friday, 44 cases and five deaths were reported, while the positivity rate slipped to 0.06 per cent, it stated.

No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on Wednesday, while 67 cases of the infection were detected with a positivity rate of 0.09 per cent.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 79,168 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 14,36,623 in the national capital, including 14,11,042 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered. The number of active cases is 516, of which 170 are in home isolation.

