Independence Day: Delhi Police installs big containers in front of Red Fort

Keeping in view the security on and before Independence Day, August 15, the Delhi Police has installed large containers on the front side of the Red Fort. This is for the first time that such an arrangement has been made. Due to this wall of containers, no one will be able to enter inside the Red Fort or even get a sneak peek. Owing to the unfortunate incident of January 26, Republic Day, where the agitating farmers, who are protesting against the three farm bills, clashed with the Delhi Police, the security arrangements have been beefed up for Independence Day.

The big containers that Delhi Police has erected in front of the Red Fort will be decorated with graffitis before Independence Day. According to reports, Independence Day-theme paintings will be painted on the walls of the containers.

According to reports, some Khalistani separatists from abroad have become active in the pretext of ongoing farmers' agitation. Khalistani extremist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu has even threatened Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar not to hoist the tricolor on Independence Day. These threats are being given through a random recorded phone call in the name of Gurpatwant Singh Pannu.

Earlier, on behalf of Pannu, the Himachal Chief Minister has also been threatened not to hoist the tricolor.

