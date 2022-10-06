Threats to Mukesh Ambani's family: One arrested from Bihar's Darbhanga

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC A police team picked up a suspect from Darbhanga district around midnight and was bringing him back here, he said.

Threats To Ambani Family: Mumbai Police apprehended a man from Bihar in connection with anonymous calls threatening to target industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his family, an official said on Thursday.

Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital here had received two calls on Wednesday where the unidentified caller threatened to blow up the hospital along with Ambani's residence 'Antilia' in south Mumbai.

The caller also issued threats to the industrialist and his family members, officials had said.

"At 12.45 pm today & again at 5.04 pm a call was received at a call centre of Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital threatening to blow up the hospital & threatening to take the lives of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani & Anant Ambani," News Agency ANI quoted RIL Spokesperson as saying on Wednesday.

