TRS MLA grieves for families of Hyderabad rape accused killed in encounter | Viral Video

TRS MLA shows concern for families of Hyderabad rape-murder accused, killed in encounter

Parents of the four accused of Hyderabad gangrape and murder case must have suffered immense pain upon receiving the news of their son being killed in the Telangana encounter, a woman TRS MLA in Telangana has said. A video clip of ruling TRS legislator G Sunitha making the purported remarks recently has gone viral on social media. The viral video was even telecast by some media channels on Tuesday.

"Though information reaches in minutes, police cannot come immediately and help," Sunitha is heard saying in the viral clip.

"It may take five minutes or three minutes for them to reach. In those three minutes, five minutes' time, any undesirable loss may also happen. We have seen, felt very sad, injustice was done to the woman. We felt sad (about it)," she says.

"Those four have been killed. Again, that is also painful, because just imagine how much pain the parents of those four would feel," Sunitha said.

The four men accused in the rape and murder of the 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed in an exchange of fire with police on December 6.

The Cyberabad police had said its personnel resorted to "retaliatory" firing after two of the accused opened fire at police after snatching their weapons besides attacking the latter with stones and sticks, resulting in injuries to two policemen.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had on Monday lauded his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao and his state police over the four accused being shot dead in the encounter.

Political leaders and other prominent people have been speaking in different voices over the police action as some said it will send a stern message to culprits, while others questioned the police claim.

