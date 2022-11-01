Telangana: Clash breaks out between TRS and BJP workers during Munugode by-election campaign | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Clash breaks out between TRS and BJP workers during Munugode by-election campaign

TRS vs BJP: The last day of campaigning for the Munugode by-election in Telangana turned violent as a clash broke out between workers of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The incident took place in Nalgonda on Tuesday when both parties were campaigning for the upcoming by-election which is scheduled to take place on Thursday, October 3.

A video of the incident has also surfaced on social media wherein both parties can be seen attacking each other with sticks and stones. As the incident turned violent, the local police intervened to disperse the crowd. In the video, a worker can also be seen snatching the stick from a security official who was present at the spot.

Meanwhile, Union Minister and the BJP leader G Kishan Reddy condemned the attack and blamed the TRS for the incident.

"The frustration & desperation of TRS over losing the Munugode By-poll is evident from the attack on Sr leader, @BJP4India National Executive Member & MLA Sh @Eatala_Rajender Garu & his wife in Munugode. I strongly condemn the attack on Smt & Sh Rajender garu & our Karyakarta (sic)," he wrote on Twitter.

He further wrote, "Violence and tyranny has no place in democracy and this will be re-established with the mandate Munugode will provide in the ensuing by-election."

Over 2.41 people to cast their votes in Munugode by-election

It should be noted here that more than 2.41 lakh voters would give their verdict in the bypoll to the Munugode Assembly constituency on November 3. According to reports, the election is also expected to influence the future course of state politics in the run-up to next year's Legislative Assembly polls.

For, the by-election in this backward constituency in Nalgonda district is crucial for all the three major parties in the state - the ruling TRS, Opposition BJP and the Congress.

The TRS, recently renamed as Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), aims to demonstrate its dominance in state politics and go national with a big win here.

(With inputs from agencies)

