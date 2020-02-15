Telangana bridegroom dies during wedding procession (Representative photo)

A 25-year-old youth died during his wedding procession after he started feeling uncomfortable with the high decibel of the DJ music blaring at his 'baraat' in Nizamabad district of Telangana.

Hours after his marriage, M. Ganesh collapsed late on Friday. He breathed his last before he was shifted to a nearby hospital. Doctors said he died of cardiac arrest.

The incident occurred in Bodhan town, about 200 km from Hyderabad. The marriage ceremony was held earlier during the day. According to Ganesh's family members the 'baraat' was taken out late. They said the youth felt uncomfortable due to the high decible DJ sound and collapsed.

