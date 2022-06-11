'...Prophet Muhammad would be shocked to see madness of Muslim...': Author Taslima Nasreen

Follow us on Image Source : @TASLIMANASREEN Exiled Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen.

Taslima Nasreen, exiled Bangladeshi author, in the midst of protests against suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad has said that if the prophet was alive today, he would have been shocked to see the madness of the "Muslim fanatics" around the world.

"Even if prophet Muhammad was alive today, he would have been shocked to see the madness of the Muslim fanatics around the world," Taslima Nasreen wrote on Twitter.

Her remarks have come after violent protests had erupted in several states including Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal after Friday prayers against Nupur Sharma over her remarks against the Prophet.

A few days ago, she spoke about growing intolerance in Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Raising the issue of attack on idols of Indian Godess, she said, "The idols of deities at Shri Mari Maata Mandir in Karachi’s Korangi area were attacked on Wednesday. Not only in Pakistan, but intolerance is also growing in Bangladesh. Muslims must learn to live with non-Muslims and respect them as humans."

She also spoke about Muslims outside India boycotting Indian products and wrote, "don't worry more than 200 million Indian Muslims are not boycotting Indian products. Muslims outside India who are boycotting Indian products are less in number."

"No one is above criticism, no human, no saint, no messiah, no prophet, no god. Critical scrutiny is necessary to make the world a better place," she tweeted previously.

