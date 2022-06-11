In first reaction post Friday unrest, Owaisi says, 'Govt should ensure there is no violence'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi speaks during a press conference.

Friday violence over Nupur Sharma prophet remarks: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in his first reaction on violence that erupted in several states after Friday prayers said the government should ensure that it should not happen adding at many places the protests were peacefull.

Owaisi said, "At some places, protests were peaceful, while there was violence at many places... it shouldn't have happened. No one should indulge in violence.. nor should the police take law in their hands as two people died in yesterday's firing by the cops in Ranchi."

There shouldn't be any violence... it's very important for the democracy but its government's responsibility to not let it happen, Owaisi added.

On Friday, two people were killed and many including security personnel were critically injured as violent protests rocked Ranchi over the comments made by two suspended BJP spokespersons on Prophet Mohammad, officials said on Saturday.

As per the post-mortem report, the two persons died due to gunshot wounds.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been clamped in 12 police station areas, including Sukhdev Nagar, Lower Bazar, Daily Market and Hindpidi, to prevent any further flareups, they said.

Internet has also been suspended in the district, they added. The situation is under control and is being monitored. Sufficient security forces have been deployed.

CCTV footage and videos are being scrutinised and necessary action will be taken, the officials said.

Over two dozen people were injured in the clashes that rocked the state capital on Friday, officials said.

Thirteen of the critically injured people were admitted to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), doctors there said.

