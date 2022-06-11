Prophet row: 'Why should people suffer for BJP's sin,' says CM Mamata as Howrah boils for second day

Follow us on Image Source : FILE/PTI Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee made her comments on Twitter.

Prophet Row: As Howrah reeled under violence for the second day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter and asked "Why should people suffer for BJP's sin?"

Blaming that "some political parties" were behind the violence and were "causing riots", Mamata added: "As I have said before, violent incidents have been taking place in Howrah for two days now. There are some political parties behind this and they want to cause riots - but these will not be tolerated and strict action will be taken against all of them. Why should people suffer for BJP's sin?"

Earlier, Bengal Chief Minister had asked demonstrators to call off their stir in the state and go to New Delhi to protest after protestors put up road blockades in several places of West Bengal's Howrah district to protest against the controversial speech of BJP leaders Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal. Ever since Friday's protest, internet connectivity was been snapped in Howrah till June 13.

The speech of the BJP leaders has tarnished the image of India across the globe and they should be arrested, Banerjee told reporters.

"Road blockades are going on since morning in some places and people are suffering. I will request you (protestors) on behalf of the common people to call off the blockades as nothing has happened in West Bengal. Go to New Delhi and protest, where there is a BJP government. Go to Gujarat and UP,” Banerjee said at the state secretariat.

India has faced diplomatic heat with strong reactions by Islamic countries to the controversial comments by two BJP functionaries against Prophet Mohammad.

