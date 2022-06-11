Kashmiri Youtuber arrested for uploading video depicting beheading of Nupur Sharma

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Kashmiri Youtuber Faisal Wani arrested for uploading video depicting beheading of Nupur Sharma

Highlights Faisal Wani was arrested on charges of breaching public tranquillity and causing fear in the public

Wani deleted the video and apologised for uploading it in the first place

He uploaded another video after the viral on and stated that he did not want to be implicated

Kashmir-based YouTuber Faisal Wani was arrested on Saturday for releasing a video on social media that showed him beheading the suspended Bhartiya Janta Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma. He was charged with breaching public tranquillity and causing fear in the public, the police said.

Speaking about the incident a police spokesperson said, "YouTuber Faisal Wani has been arrested. He had uploaded an incriminating video on YouTube which is against public tranquillity and has caused fear and alarm to the public in general. The FIR has been registered under sections 505 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code at the Safa Kadal police station."

Before his arrest, Wani had posted another video in which he said he did not have any intention of hurting the sentiments of people or any religion. Later he deleted the video and apologised for uploading it in the first place.

"I had uploaded a video last night about Nupur Sharma. It was a VFX video which went viral all over India and an innocent person like me got implicated. I never have any intention to hurt any other religion, because Islam teaches us to respect other religions," he said in the second video.

Wani's arrest came after he deleted the viral video and issued an apology in a new video posted on his YouTube channel -- Deep pain Fitness." I respect all religions. Yes, I had made that video, but I had no intention to violate anything. I deleted the video last night itself, but I apologise for it. I am sorry," the YouTuber said in the video with folded hands. "If anyone is hurt because of this, I am extremely sorry. I had no intention to hurt anyone," he added.

Describing himself as a simple person, Wani expressed hope that the second video would also go viral "so that my apology reaches everyone".

"I am an innocent person and do not want to be implicated," he said.

Wani's now-deleted video posted on his channel showed the bare-bodied YouTuber wielding a sword and beheading a photo of Sharma. Sharma was suspended by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) while another leader, Naveen Jindal, was expelled over their controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad.

The comments led to an intense backlash in several Islamic countries and calls for a boycott of Indian products. There have been protests in several Indian cities as well, while multiple FIRs have been registered against Sharma.

(With PTI Inputs)

ALSO READ | Prophet row: Two Howrah top cops shunted; Bengal BJP chief arrested on way to protest-hit areas

ALSO READ | Prophet row: 2 dead in Ranchi after protests break out against suspended BJP leader's statement

Latest India News