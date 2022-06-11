Prophet row: Two Howrah top cops shunted; Bengal BJP chief arrested on way to protest-hit areas

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar was arrested on way to violence-hit areas in Howrah.

Prophet row: West Bengal government removed Howrah Police Commissioner C Sudhakar and Howrah Rural SP Soumya Roy on Saturday. Meanwhile, Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar was arrested while he was on the way to the violence-hit areas in Howrah.

The government has made IPS Praveen Tripathi the new Howrah Police Commissioner and IPS Swati Bhangalia the new Howrah Rural SP.

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1535580555685003264

According to sources, Sukanta Majumdar, the MP of Balurghat in Uttar Dinajpur, was arrested near the toll plaza on Vidyasagar Setu. "Majumdar was trying to travel to Howrah where prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC have been clamped. His visit could have created a law and order situation. This is a preventive arrest," a senior police officer told PTI.

Bengal turning into Kashmir: Bengal BJP chief

Majumdar said the situation in West Bengal was fast-turning into that in Kashmir. "First, they stopped me at my home. I was put under house arrest. Later, they allowed me to leave my residence. Now, they have stopped me on Vidyasagar Setu and arrested me. The police are saying that as prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC have been imposed, no one will be allowed to visit the area," he told reporters before being taken into custody.

"We used to read news about leaders in Kashmir being put under house arrest. Today, a similar thing happened here. The state is fast turning into Kashmir," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read: Prophet row: 'Why should people suffer for BJP's sin,' says CM Mamata as Howrah boils for second day

Latest India News