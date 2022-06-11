Prophet row: 2 dead in Ranchi after protests break out against suspended BJP leader's statement

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ranchi: People from the Muslim community shout slogans during their protest over controversial remarks made by two now-suspended BJP leaders about Prophet Mohammad, in Ranchi, Friday, June 10, 2022.

Highlights Protests had erupted in Jharkhand outside mosques yesterday.

Thousands protested against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma's remark against Prophet Mohammad.

At least 2 people were killed after they succumbed to their injuries this morning.

Prophet Mohammad comment: At least two people succumbed to their injuries this morning in Jharkhand's Ranchi after protests erupted in the city on Friday. People had raised their voices against the remarks made by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma toward Prophet Mohammad. As per reports, firing of bullets took place from both sides (protesters as well as Police) after the violence erupted, reported news agency ANI.

Vehicles were torched and vandalized and stone-pelting occurred during the protests. Several people were injured. Till late evening on Friday, six injured were brought to Sadar Hospital. One of them had sustained a bullet injury and he was referred to RIMS hospital. The rest of the injured were treated at Sadar Hospital, said Dr. Vinod Kumar, Civil Surgeon, Ranchi.

All internet services were temporarily suspended in Ranchi till 6 am on Saturday i.e June 11, in wake of protests in the city.

After various gulf nations expressed outrage against the controversial remarks against the Prophet, the country has been witnessing protests in various states including Punjab, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh.

In Punjab, the protestors have demanded the arrest of sacked leaders, whereas the instances of stone-pelting and sloganeering were witnessed after the Friday prayers in Uttar Pradesh.

Latest India News