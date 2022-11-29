Tuesday, November 29, 2022
     
Tamil Nadu: Schools, colleges remain shut in Virudhanagar today due to excessive rainfall

Tamil Nadu: IMD had predicted a below normal rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for the next two weeks till December 8.

Hritika Mitra Edited By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika Chennai Published on: November 29, 2022 9:11 IST
Heavy rains have been lashing Tamil Nadu since the
Image Source : FILE Heavy rains have been lashing Tamil Nadu since the beginning of November.

Tamil Nadu weather: Schools and colleges in the Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu announced a holiday for Tuesday in view of continous rainfall in the region.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted a below normal rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for the next two weeks till December 8, officials said.

The weather man in its extended forecast had also mentioned the possibility of a low-pressure area over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea around the second week of December.

(With inputs from ANI)

