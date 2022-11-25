Tamil Nadu: Police issue notices to school after children faint inside bus

Follow us on Image Source : FILE RTO officials also told the mediapersons that they had earlier also seized two buses of the same school as they didn't have any fitness certificates.

Police of the Madurai district and the Regional Transport Office have served notices to an aided school in the district after ten students fainted in the school bus due to overcrowding. Reportedly, the police will be also be filing an FIR against the management of the Yadhava Girls Higher Secondary School, Nallamani in Madurai. The district education department officials, police and RTO also conducted an inspection in the school on Thursday and found that the school had erred in the matter.

The school management has responded to the incident saying that the bus was overcrowded as the other bus faced some mechanical problems and could not be used for service. RTO officials also told the mediapersons that they had earlier also seized two buses of the same school as they didn't have any fitness certificates.

Several government and government aided schools in Tamil Nadu were plying buses but were not having proper fitness certificates or maintenance certificates. Swaminathan R, an educationist and Director of Socio Economic Development Foundation, a think tank based out of Madurai spoke to IANS and said, "We are conducting a detailed study on the school buses in Tamil Nadu in the government sector as well as the private sector and will bring out a paper on the same. According to our initial observation, the schools are not maintaining their buses well and in many cases these buses don't have fitness certificates also."

