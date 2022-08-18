Thursday, August 18, 2022
     
Andhra Pradesh: School bus overturns in Nellore; two children sustain injuries

Andhra Pradesh news: Koteshwar Rao, Circle Inspector Buchireddypalem Police Station said the accident took place after the driver of the bus lost control over the vehicle.

August 18, 2022
Highlights

  • A private school bus carrying nine students overturned in a roadside agricultural field
  • The incident took place in Minagallu village of Andhra Pradesh's Buchireddypalem today
  • Around two students sustained minor injuries in the incident

Andhra Pradesh news: A private school bus carrying nine students overturned in a roadside agricultural field in Minagallu village of Andhra Pradesh's Buchireddypalem on Thursday (August 18).

Koteshwar Rao, Circle Inspector (CI) Buchireddypalem Police Station said the accident took place after the driver of the bus lost control over the vehicle. 

Two students sustained minor injuries in the incident.

More details are awaited in this regard. 

