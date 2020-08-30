Tamil Nadu reopens places of worship, malls, hotels; discontinues e-passes for inter-district travel

Image Source : PTI Tamil Nadu reopens places of worship, hotels; discontinues e-passes for for inter-district travel

Tamil Nadu on Sunday extended lockdown till September 30, announces Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. Under relaxed norms, no complete lockdown will be implemented on Sundays in September. E-pass system for inter-district travel to be discontinued. All places of worship and hotels, resorts and allowed to re-open.

Key takeaways from Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami's announcements:

All places of worship to reopen with separate SOP and cap on visitor count.

E-passes scrapped: To limit tourist count, E-passes mandatory for visitors to Udhagamandalam, Kodaikanal, and other attractions. Instant e-pass facility available.

Sunday intense lockdown scrapped. Malls to reopen but theatres to remain shut.

Playground areas and public spaces used for exercising and work-outs can be reopened.

Metro service to resume from September 7. Bus services to recommence from Tuesday. Chennai International Airport to receive double flights a day at 50 landings.

Clubs, hotels and parks to reopen. Resorts and recreation clubs can reopen with standard operating procedure.

Government and private offices can work with 100% staff attendance. However, Work from Home is strongly advised.

The following, which were prohibited under earlier lockdown, will continue to remain shut: schools, colleges, research institutions, swimming pools, entertainment parks, large auditoriums, public gatherings, beaches, zoos and museums, tourist places and suburban trains.

Shops and restaurants can be open till 8 pm. Parcel services from hotels and restaurants can function till 9 pm.

Religious gatherings, community and political gatherings, cultural events, educational events and other processions will continue to remain banned.

Film shootings can be conducted with maximum staff attendance at 75 people.

Meanwhile, an intense lockdown was observed today across Tamil Nadu as part of efforts to fight COVID-19 and only healthcare services and milk supply continued as usual. Effective since last month on all Sundays, the complete lockdown saw closure of fuel pumps, markets and outlets selling essential commodities.

People stayed indoors and roads were largely deserted and police set up checkposts at important intersections across Tamil Nadu to check against violations.

