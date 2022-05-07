Saturday, May 07, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
Breaking
  • IMD issues heavy rainfall alert in Odisha till May 10 as east coast braces for cyclone
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Four more police officers arrested under SC/ST act in Tamil Nadu custodial death case
Live now

Four more police officers arrested under SC/ST act in Tamil Nadu custodial death case

Vignesh and his friend Suresh, both habitual offenders, were taken into custody by the Secretariat police in Chennai on April 18.

Poorva Joshi Edited by: Poorva Joshi @poorvajoshi1424
Chennai Published on: May 07, 2022 19:32 IST
police officers arrested, tamil nadu police
Image Source : PTI

Four more police officers arrested under SC/ST act in Tamil Nadu custodial death case

At least four more police officers were arrested in connection with two back-to-back custodial deaths in Tamil Nadu. Earlier today, two persons were arrested in the case. The fresh arrests have taken the number to 6. Vignesh, a Dalit, was taken into custody in Chennai on April 18 night but died in custody the next morning. 

Vignesh's family alleged he had died due to police excess and that his post-mortem report revealed there were 13 injuries on his body, including a broken tibial bone on his right leg. Vignesh and his friend Suresh, both habitual offenders, were taken into custody by the Secretariat police in Chennai on April 18.

After his death, Vignesh's family staged protests and the state police had to suspend Sub-Inspector Pugazham Perumal, Constable Ponraj, and Home Guard Deepak of the Secretariat colony police station.

The Tamil Nadu CB-CID on late night arrested Ponraj and writer Manaf in connection to Vignesh's death. The CB-CID questioned nine police personnel, including Perumal, sub-inspector Ganapathy, armed reserve police constable Karthik, Munaf, head constable Kumar, and constable Anandhi.

In another incident, a 43-year-old man Thangamani was taken into custody by Tiruvannamalai police on April 26 alleging that he was into illicit brewing of liquor. The next day, he developed seizures at the Sub Jail where he was remanded and breathed his last.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu custodial deaths: Two police officers arrested in Chennai

Latest India News

Live updates :Lock Upp Grand Finale LIVE Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • May 07, 2022 7:21 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Here's the look of Lock Upp winner trophy

    Lock Upp's winner trophy has been unveiled. Munawar Faruqui, Payal Rohatgi and Prince Narula are the top contenders to win the reality show. 

     

     

  • May 07, 2022 7:13 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Kangana unveils her look as Lock Upp finale host

    Kangana Ranaut shared her look as the host of Lock Upp grand finale, which will stream on May 7 on MX Player. She wears an off-shoulder sequin gown with statement sleeves and looks like a glam queen. 

     

     

Mothers Day 2022
Russia Ukraine News

Top News

Latest News