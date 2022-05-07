Tamil Nadu custodial deaths: Two police officers arrested in Chennai

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Two people, who were taken into custody on April 18, allegedly died due to police excess.

Tamil Nadu custodial deaths: Two cops have been arrested in Tamil Nadu in connection with two back-to-back custodial deaths, following heavy criticism from the public. The two were arrested on Friday due to the death of Vignesh, a Dalit, who was taken into custody in Chennai on April 18 night but died in custody the next morning.

Vignesh's family alleged he had died due to police excess and that his post-mortem report revealed there were 13 injuries on his body, including a broken tibial bone on his right leg. Vignesh and his friend Suresh, both habitual offenders, were taken into custody by the Secretariat police in Chennai on April 18.

The following morning, the police said he developed seizures and was taken to the Kilpauak government hospital where he was brought dead.

After his death, Vignesh's family staged protests and the state police had to suspend Sub-Inspector Pugazham Perumal, Constable Ponraj, and Home Guard Deepak of the Secretariat colony police station.

The Tamil Nadu CB-CID on late night arrested Ponraj and writer Manaf in connection to Vignesh's death.

The CB-CID questioned nine police personnel, including Perumal, sub-inspector Ganapathy, armed reserve police constable Karthik, Munaf, head constable Kumar, and constable Anandhi.

In another incident, a 43-year-old man Thangamani was taken into custody by Tiruvannamalai police on April 26 alleging that he was into illicit brewing of liquor. The next day, he developed seizures at the Sub Jail where he was remanded and breathed his last.

Thangamani's relatives complained that the police tried to influence them by paying a bribe but they did not accept and wanted an impartial inquiry into his death.

(With inputs from agencies)

Latest India News