Tamil Nadu: Class 12 girl found dead in Cuddalore, third instance in a month

Tamil Nadu: A girl studying in class 12th was found dead in Cuddalore district making it the third such instance in the state this month.
A case of suspicious death has been registered by Police and further investigation has been initiated.
Speaking on the matter, Cuddalore SP S Sakthi Ganesan said, "She committed suicide due to domestic issues at her home".