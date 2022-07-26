Tamil Nadu: Class 12 girl found dead in Cuddalore, third instance in a month

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image.

Highlights A class 12 girl was found dead in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore

The girl was found dead under mysterious circumstances

This is the third such incident in the state in a month

Tamil Nadu: A girl studying in class 12th was found dead in Cuddalore district making it the third such instance in the state this month.

A case of suspicious death has been registered by Police and further investigation has been initiated.

Speaking on the matter, Cuddalore SP S Sakthi Ganesan said, "She committed suicide due to domestic issues at her home".

Latest India News