Sidhu Moose Wala killing: Deepak Mundi, sixth and last absconding shooter arrested in Amritsar

Sidhu Moose Wala Killing: In a major development in the killing of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala, the Punjab Police on Tuesday arrested the last absconding shooter Deepak Mundi. He was arrested by the Anti-Gangster Task Force, near the Attari Border in Amritsar. While two shooters were killed in an encounter with police on Wednesday, three were arrested earlier. A Special Cell of the Delhi Police had nabbed previously nabbed three of the six alleged shooters --Priyavrat Fauji, Kashish and Ankit Sirsa. Only Mundi was remaining, who was arrested today.

On Wednesday, the Punjab Police killed gangsters Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh alias Mannu Kusa in a nearly five-hour-long encounter in Amritsar. Roopa and Kusa formed the second module to kill the singer. It is believed that Kusa fired at Moosewala with an AK-47 rifle.

The two men were in a car that was trailing Moosewala's vehicle at Jawahar Ke village in Mansa district. The director general of police (DGP) also said the department is making efforts to extradite Canada-based Goldy Brar, who claimed responsibility for the murder.

Meanwhile, Sidhu Moosewala's father on Thursday visited the Amritsar civil hospital to identify the bodies of his son's alleged killers who were gunned down in an encounter a day ago. "The police did its action and I appreciate its work. It is just the beginning and it is a long fight," Balkaur Singh told reporters said outside the hospital morgue.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. The police held gangster Lawrence Bishnoi as the "mastermind" behind the killing.

According to the police, the singer's murder was in retaliation to youth Akali leader Vicky Middukhera's killing that took place last year.

