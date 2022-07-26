Tamil Nadu: 'Depressed' woman hangs sleeping daughter, then dies by suicide

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Picture for representation purpose only

Tamil Nadu: In a shocking incident, a 10-year-old girl was hanged to death by her widowed mother in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu. Then, the mother too hanged herself from the fan and died by suicide. According to reports, the woman was suffering from depression after she failed to fare well in her attempt to qualify for government jobs.

28-year-old Poongodi was from Dharampuram Town in Tiruppur district, Tamil Nadu. Following her husband's suicide 6 years ago, she was staying with 10-year-old daughter Varsha, a 5th grade student with her mother Saraswati. Poongodi, who herself used to work in a private company, had left the job two months ago. On July 24, she appeared for the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) paper. However, despite working hard day and night, Poongodi's papers were not good, reports said.

How Poongodi killed daughter and self

Poongodi first prepared the noose, then woke up her sleeping daughter who was in deep sleep. She had already prepared the noose for her daughter. She then hanged her daughter and killed her. Then Poongodi hanged herself from the fan and committed suicide.

Poongodi's mother Saraswati was not at home at the time of the incident. As soon as she returned home, she saw the hanging bodies of her daughter and granddaughter. Saraswati immediately called the Alangiyam police. Police has sent the bodies for post-mortem. Report are yet to come.