TN BJP Chief, 200 other party workers detained by Tiruttani police for taking out Vetri Vel Yatra

The President of Tamil Nadu BJP L Murugan and several other party cadres were detained by the police in Tiruttani when he tried to take out the Vetri Vel Yatra/procession without police permission on Friday.

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday had told the Madras High Court that it has decided to deny permission for the BJP state unit's one month Vetri Vel Yatra as there is a risk of Covid-19 spread.

The Yatra starting on November 6 was to conclude on December 6 covering the six abodes of Lord Murugan in Tamil Nadu.

On Friday morning Murugan started from his residence here and then went to Tiruttani one of the six abodes of Lord Murugan.

He told reporters that praying to God is his fundamental right and on that basis he is travelling to Tiruttani.

Holding a Vel - the weapon of Lord Murugan - Murugan travelled in a van.

The police at Tiruvallur district permitted Murugan's van and five other vehicles to proceed to Tiruttani.

At Tiruttani after praying at the Lord Murugan temple, the TN BJP Chief tried to take out a procession as planned earlier.

However, he and several pary cadres were detained by the police in Tiruttani about 85 km from Chennai.

