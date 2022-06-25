Follow us on Image Source : AP Taliban lauds return of Indian technical team in Kabul for humanitarian aid

Taliban spokesperson Abdul Qahar Balkhi on Thursday lauded India for returning its technical team to its embassy in Kabul to continue humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan. "Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (lEA) welcomes decision by India to return diplomats & technical team to their embassy in Kabul to continue their relations with the Afghan people and their humanitarian assistance," Balkhi said in a statement.

"The return of Indian diplomats to Afghanistan and reopening of embassy demonstrates that security is established in the country, and all political and diplomatic rights are respected," the statement added. The Taliban spokesperson further assured security for all existing embassies in line with international diplomatic practices.

On Thursday, India announced that a technical team has been deployed to the Embassy in Kabul to coordinate the efforts of stakeholders for the delivery of humanitarian aid.

"In order to closely monitor and coordinate the efforts of various stakeholders for the effective delivery of humanitarian assistance and in continuation of our engagement with the Afghan people, an Indian technical team has reached Kabul today and has been deployed in our Embassy there," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a release.

Recently, another Indian team visited Kabul to oversee the delivery operations of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and met with senior members of the Taliban. During the visit, an assessment of the security situation was also carried out.

Meanwhile, emergency lifesaving aid relief continued to flow into quake-hit eastern Afghanistan on Friday, as UN humanitarians and partners rushed to help the most vulnerable communities. One of the UN teams on the ground transported tons of relief items into the provinces of Khost and Paktika, where several thousand houses were destroyed or damaged by the 5.9 magnitude quake that struck early on Wednesday.

(With ANI Inputs)

