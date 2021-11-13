Saturday, November 13, 2021
     
Fire engulfs bogie of Taj Express en route from New Delhi to Jhansi

Commenting on the incident, an official said the train was stopped at Asaoti railway station in Haryana.

New Delhi Published on: November 13, 2021 9:47 IST
Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE

Fire engulfs bogie of Taj Express en route from New Delhi to Jhansi

Fire erupted in a bogie of Taj Express in Haryana's Asaoti railway station on Saturday. According to the details, the incident was reported while the train was en route from New Delhi to Jhansi. 

Fire fighting operations were present at the spot. 

Commenting on the incident, an official said the train was stopped at the Asaoti railway station in Haryana.

"We saw smoke rising in a bogie. The train was stopped at the Asaoti railway station in Haryana, he said. 

There were no reports of any casualties in the incident.

More details are awaited...

