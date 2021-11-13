Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Fire engulfs bogie of Taj Express en route from New Delhi to Jhansi

Fire erupted in a bogie of Taj Express in Haryana's Asaoti railway station on Saturday. According to the details, the incident was reported while the train was en route from New Delhi to Jhansi.

Fire fighting operations were present at the spot.

Commenting on the incident, an official said the train was stopped at the Asaoti railway station in Haryana.

"We saw smoke rising in a bogie. The train was stopped at the Asaoti railway station in Haryana, he said.

There were no reports of any casualties in the incident.

More details are awaited...

